A total of 2,914 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending February 26 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a drop of 29% on the previous week. The figure - the latest available given by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - is the lowest total since the week ending December 25. Just under one-quarter (23.1%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to February 26 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

In the same time frame, some 636 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered, down more than one-third (34%) on the previous week, the ONS said. A total of 40,991 care home residents in England and Wales have now had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began. The figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

Meanwhile all regions of England recorded a week-on-week fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to February 26. South-east England saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths registered: 481, down 24% from 636 in the previous week. North-west England saw the second highest number: 396, down 30% from 563.