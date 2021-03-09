Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle has dismissed suggestions of racism after the Duchess of Sussex said a member of Prince Harry's family raised concerns about "how dark" Archie's skin colour might be, before he was born.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain the morning after the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in the UK, Mr Markle said he did not "think the British royal family are racist at all".

Mr Markle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that “yes, a racist comment should be investigated” but said he hoped the comment on skin tone was “just a dumb question”.

The 76-year-old continued: "I think Los Angeles is racist, California is racist but I don't think the Brits are.

Thomas Markle watches the Harry and Meghan interview Credit: ITV Good Morning Britain

"The thing about what colour will the baby be, or how dark will the baby be, I'm hoping it's just a dumb question from somebody, it could be that simple. It could be somebody's just asked a stupid question, rather than someone being racist."

He added: "This whole thing about colour and how dark the baby is is bull****. I married a beautiful black woman and had a beautiful child. If she turned out dark, it wouldn't have been a problem."

The Duke of Sussex later clarified in the interview that the comment about Archie had not been made by the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

Viewers were also shown footage from the interview that did not make the US edit, with Oprah asking Meghan if she felt betrayed when she found out her father was working with tabloids in the run-up to her wedding.

Meghan hesitates to answer and says: "I'm just trying to decide if I'm comfortable even talking about that."

After a while, she says: "If we're going to use the word betrayal, it's because when I asked him... he said no, absolutely not."

She said she explained to her father she was worried about being able to protect her children in the future.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle suggests she feels betrayed by her father:

Mr Markle, who has not spoken to his daughter since 2018, said: "I've apologised about this thing, what happened, at least 100 times or so. Bottom line is I've never heard back from Meghan and Harry."

Speaking about the incident that caused a rift between him and his daughter, he explained that he got "sucked into" a deal with a photographer to make him look better after negative press.

He said: "They were calling me an alcoholic, they were calling me names, they were talking about the way I dress.

He admitted he lied about not making the deal to Meghan and said: "I wish I hadn't done the whole thing.

"But here's the other side of this coin. No one took any time to protect any member of our family. We were attacked by the press every day."

Thomas Markle admits he denied working with the tabloids on Good Morning Britain:

Despite saying he felt "let down" by Meghan and Harry for being cut off several years ago when he was in hospital, he said he was upset by the revelation that Meghan had suicidal thoughts while pregnant.

He said: "It really did upset me. It would've been easy for her to reach out to me, or any of us in the family."

He also said: "I've been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made. I apologised for as many times as I possibly can.

Meghan's dad said he was upset upon learning his daughter had had mental health issues:

"However, I love my daughter very much. Had I known she was having psychological problems, I would've been there for her. The biggest problem is she's pretty much ghosted her family."

He refuted his daughter's claim that she had lost him: "She didn't lose me, I'm always there for her. But it's been a long time."

Oprah With Meghan and Harry is available to watch on demand on ITV Hub for viewers in the UK.