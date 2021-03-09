Mixed race family identifies with racism revealed in Harry and Meghan interview

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

The Harry and Meghan interview has caused the biggest royal crisis in decades - and many who were watching said they related to the experiences the Sussexes revealed.

During the interview, Meghan revealed one member of the royal family asked how dark the skin colour of their child would be.

The racist remark shocked interviewer Oprah Winfrey and Buckingham Palace said today "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."

Many who were watching recognised the attitudes Harry and Meghan faced as they engaged with other members of the royal family.

Josiah Chudleigh said: "She's a mixed race woman, I'm a mixed race guy and I can kind of see of the little microaggressions, sort of covert racism that was in the media."

Jennifer Chudleigh said she understood how they felt and had experienced similar comments about the colour of her future child's skin.