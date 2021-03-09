Buckingham Palace has said race allegations raised by Harry and Meghan in their Oprah Winfrey interview "are concerning".

In a statement, issued on behalf of the Queen, it said the issues would be "addressed by the family privately".

The statement reads: "The following statement is issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

A series of claims were made during the nearly two hour long interview with US chat show host Oprah - the first of its kind since the couple left the UK and stepped back from Royal life.

These included the allegation that a member of the family - not the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh - had raised concerns about their unborn son's potential skin colour.

Meghan also spoke openly about experiencing suicidal thoughts during her time in the Royal Family, revealing she got to the stage where she "just didn’t want to be alive anymore."

The statement is the first response from the Palace since the interview aired on US network CBS on Sunday, and on ITV on Monday night.

