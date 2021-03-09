Safety warnings issues as winds of 70mph forecast for coastal areas

Safety warnings have been issued to people living in coastal areas of England and Wales ahead of 70mph forecast winds.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in force for all of England and Wales from 9pm on Wednesday - with the strongest gusts expected in coastal areas and on hills.

The RNLI urged people to exercise caution if visiting exposed cliffs, seafronts or piers due to the "severe safety risk" caused by the gales.

The blustery conditions are expected to be accompanied by heavy showers.

Weather warning for wind March 10-11 2021

The charity’s head of water safety Gareth Morrison said: "For anyone visiting a coastal area please understand the risks to be as safe as possible and not put unnecessary strain on front line services.

"In a normal year around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

"Whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks or entering the water."

He stressed: "We ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintry seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you".

Wind whips up the waves along the coast last month. Credit: PA

The bad weather is expected to start in the north-west of Scotland on Tuesday before moving down through the UK.

A yellow warning of wind has been issued by the Met Office for the Highlands and Eilean Siar (Western Isles) from 5pm to 11pm.

The forecaster said severe gales were expected and may lead to some disruption, but that they would decrease towards late evening.

Winds of up to 50-55mph have been forecast for in land areas. Credit: PA

The bad weather is expected to move down into England and Wales, with both countries braced for strong winds and blustery showers on Wednesday.

The Met Office warning said: "Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales. Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers."

"Gusts may reach 60-70mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon."

The forecaster warned the weather could cause delays to transport and short-term loss of power and other services.

The wind warning is in place for all of England and Wales until 3pm on Thursday.