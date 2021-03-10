6,000 new coronavirus cases but weekly average down by a fifth

Almost 6,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK as numbers continue to fall across the country.

Some 5,926 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, with the seven day average now 20% below the previous seven day period.

There were a further 190 deaths recorded across the four nations over the last 24 hours bringing the UK total to 143,259.

England began its first cautious steps out of lockdown on Monday when children returned back to school with the rest of the UK also beginning to list restrictions.

Credit: PA

England

There were a further 156 deaths from Covid-19 in England announced on Wednesday.

The government also confirmed another 4,863 cases of coronavirus.

Wales

There have been a further 225 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 205,593.

Public Health Wales reported six further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,412.

Scotland

There were 691 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scotland on Wednesday and a further 20 deaths.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland confirmed a further eight deaths and another 147 cases on Wednesday.

