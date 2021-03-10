Surge testing for coronavirus will be deployed in London borough of Wandsworth, after the South African variant of Covid-19 was detected.

Increased testing and sequencing will take place in the SW11 and SW15 areas in a bid to contain any spread of the South African strain, which has been designated a "variant of concern" due it being much more transmissible than the parent virus.

Any positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help increase understanding of Covid-19 variants and their spread.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern.

People living within the targeted areas are strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a free test online or by phone.

Tests will be available door to door, at testing facilities or through kits being sent to homes.

Those without symptoms should visit the local authority website for more information.

What is surge testing?

Surge testing is increased and targeted coroanvirus testing used by the governmnet to try and detect new Covid-19 variants.

This includes door-to-door testing in some areas and enhanced contact tracing in specific locations in England.

It also involves testing people who do not have any symptoms.

Why is surge testing being used?

This is to identify different Covid-19 variants and mutations which cannot be traced back to international travel.

