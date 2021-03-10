More men have died from Covid-19 overall but women's well-being has been more negatively affected by the pandemic, new data has revealed.

There was an almost 18% difference in the total number of Covid-19-related deaths for men (63,700) and women (53,300), between March 2020 and January 2021 in England and Wales the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.In the early stages of the pandemic in March and April 2020, the gap was even more pronounced at 30%.

The study by the ONS also showed women were more likely to be furloughed, spend significantly less time working from home, and spend more time on unpaid household work and childcare.

The ONS said there have been "significantly different levels of anxiety, loneliness and worry about the coronavirus, and depressive symptoms" between men and women.

During September and early October 2020, women spent 64% more time on unpaid household work than men.

In March 2020, women spent 55% more time than men on unpaid childcare, rising to 99% in September and October 2020.

In March and April 2020, men did 2 hours 25 minutes of unpaid household work and childcare in an average day to women’s 3 hours 32 minutes.

This fell to 1 hours 57 mins to women’s 3 hours 17 mins by September and early October 2020.

The ONS researchers also found that half of women have said their well-being was negatively affected by home-schooling during the current lockdown compared to 45% of men.

Some 67% of women and 52% of men in Britain home-schooled a child from January 13 to February 7.

In April and early May 2020, 34% of women and 20% of men said their well-being was negatively affected by home-schooling.

Women have reported significantly higher anxiety levels consistently throughout the pandemic, a trend observed before the crisis.

The ONS found men were significantly less likely to be concerned about the impact of coronavirus on their lives than women.

Over 15% of men said they were not at all worried about coronavirus during July before falling to between 5-10%.

There has rarely been more than 5% of women saying there were not at all concerned about the impact of coronavirus on their lives during the course of the pandemic.