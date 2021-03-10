Sir Keir Starmer has questioned how Boris Johnson can justify giving a 40% pay rise to former chief adviser Dominic Cummings last year, but propose an increase of just 1% for NHS staff.

Speaking at PMQs, the Labour leader repeatedly attacked the proposed NHS staff pay rise, saying it amount to a real-terms pay cut when inflation is taken into account.

Mr Johnson hit back, saying NHS nurses had received a 12.% pay rise over the past three years, but Sir Keir claimed their pay had actually fallen, in real-terms, by more than £800 since 2010.

"He could afford to give Dominic Cummings a 40% pay rise, he could afford that, now he is asking NHS nurses to take a real-terms pay cut," he said, "how on Earth does he justify that?"

Mr Cummings was given a pay rise of at least £40,000 between 2019 and 2020, it emerged last year.

The prime minister said the whole country owed the NHS a "massive debt" for leading the battle against coronavirus, adding that he had "asked the public sector pay review body exceptionally to look at their pay".

Mr Johnson told the Commons thousands of nurses had been recruited since he took leadership and the government was on "target to deliver 50,000 more".

He added that the Conservatives are the "party of the NHS".

ITV News Political Correspondent Shehab Khan breaks down Boris Johnson's latest comments on the 1% pay rise

Sir Keir said he could take the PM "a bit more seriously if he hadn't spent £2.6 million of taxpayers' money on a Downing Street TV studio or £200,000 on new wallpaper for his flat".

"They say charity starts at home but I think the prime minister is taking it a bit too literally," he added.

"When I clapped for carers I meant it. He clapped for carers then he shut the door in their face at the first opportunity."

He accused the prime minister of breaking "promise after promise", pointing to a proposed pay rise for NHS staff in 2019 of 2.1%, which since been more than halved.

Watch PMQs in full:

The Labour leader questioned why Mr Johnson had previously said "wouldn't pay the price for this pandemic" if he was refusing to give them a higher pay rise.

The PM urged MPs to wait for a report from the NHS Pay Review Body, saying he not make a final decision on NHS pay before then.

He added that, in addition to pay, "one of top concerns is to have more colleagues on the wards to help them with undoubted stress and strains of pandemic".

He said there 10,000 more nurses in the NHS since last year and 60,000 nurses currently in training.

He added that the government is also on target to build 40 new hospitals.

Listen to the ITV News Politics Podcast: