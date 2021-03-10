Video report by ITV News Reporter Faye Barker

Detectives investigating the case of missing Sarah Everard are searching a home and woodland in Kent after the arrest of a serving Metropolitan Police officer in connection with her disappearance.

The 33-year-old marketing executive vanished while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on Wednesday, March 3.

The officer arrested was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard's disappearance, a police chief has said, adding the force "really hopes" she is still alive.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave did not provide further details on what the arrest was on suspicion of or how long the man had been in the force.

A woman has also been arrested at the same location in Kent on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On Wednesday, police searches were being carried out in two locations in the county – on land near Ashford and at a property in Deal.

A tent was erected outside a house in Freemens Way in Deal and a car was seen being taken away from the property.

A tent has been erected outside a house in Freemens Way in Deal. Credit: PA

A neighbour said a police officer lives at the address with his "chatty" wife and two children.

She said: "They just seemed like a normal, regular family, there was nothing strange about them at all."

ITV News Correspondent John Ray reports live from Clapham

She added police were digging up the garden.

After making a statement on Wednesday morning, AC Ephgrave was asked whether he believes Ms Everard is still alive.

He said: "We are searching as hard as we can to find Sarah. We really hope that is the case, of course."

A car is removed from a property in Deal, Kent. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ms Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm.

AC Ephgrave said the police officer who has been arrested remains in custody at a London police station.

The woman who has been arrested also remains in custody.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police search land near to Great Chart Golf and Lesiure in Ashford, Kent. Credit: PA

He said: "This is a serious and significant development in our search for Sarah and the fact that the man arrested is a serving police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

"I recognise the significant concern this will cause.

"It's really important the investigation team are given the space and time to find Sarah and they are working at all speed to do so.

"I would also like to thank all members of the public who have come forward since we made our appeal to give information.

Sarah Everard has been missing since Wednesday Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

"Every piece of information is important to us and I would reissue that request now that anyone who thinks they may know anything about Sarah's disappearance to come forward.

"As a father myself of four young women, I can only imagine the anguish that Sarah's family are feeling at this very very difficult time.

"My thoughts and prayers and those of the entire organisation are with them now. Thank you."

Ms Everard was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers.

Sarah Everard was captured on CCTV shortly before she was last seen. Credit: Met Police

She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

On Tuesday evening, police put up a cordon outside a block of flats near where the footage was recorded.

The search was focused on the Poynders Court housing complex on Poynders Road, and forensics officers could be seen examining the area.

Sniffer dogs were also used to search the nearby Oaklands Estate and gardens in surrounding streets, while other officers were lifting covers and searching drains along the A205.