Rise in dog napping leaves families in despair as gangs cash in rise in demand

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

Demand for dogs has boomed during lockdown but the increased interest in getting a family pet has led to a rise in dog kidnapping across the nation leaving many in despair.

Anne Cowlard told ITV News a masked person approached her dog Dora while on her daily walk, reached down to stroke it, and before she'd noticed the person had unclipped the lead and ran off with the animal.

The 11-year-old pug has not been seen since.

She said: "My dogs are my life, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

Since Dora was taken Ms Cowlard has had a mini stroke and was informed by paramedics it was down to all the stress.

The price of dogs has risen sharply over the course of the pandemic as official traders and breeders have struggled to keep up with demand.

The gap in the market is being filled by criminal gangs who are often violent and ambush unsuspecting owners - even breaking into their own homes.

Katy Bourne the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner said there were not enough convictions for the crime and said one of the reasons for this was there are no specific dog crime laws, often leaving forces unsure what crime to record the incident as.

The government has said it will look into what can be done about the crime but has been reluctant to commit to making laws specifically about dogs.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday dog theft was "an appalling crime which causes great emotional distress."Campaigners say cases of dog kidnapping have tripled and are calling for increased punishment for offenders.

The charity DogLost saw reported pet thefts rise from 172 dogs in 2019 to 465 in 2020.

Recently two men shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in order to steal the singer's pets - she has offered half a million dollars to anyone who can return them.

In the UK recent cases of suspected dog theft include the discovery of several English bulldog puppies at a home in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police arrested three people after a member of the public saw someone carrying seven puppies into the house.

There has been a rise in puppy thefts over the course of the pandemic. Credit: PA

In Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police found 80 dogs at a property in Carmarthenshire that are thought to have been stolen.

Two people have been arrested and so far 30 of the animals have been returned to their owners.