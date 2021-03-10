Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid has told viewers "the show goes on" following the exit of co-host Piers Morgan in the wake of his comments on the Meghan and Harry interview.

Reid said the programme will be "very different" without Morgan and nodded to his often divisive presence.

She said: “A number of people will know the news and many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning."

In Harry and Meghan's interview first aired in the US on Sunday night, Meghan opened up about her suicidal thoughts during her time in the Royal Family and claimed an unnamed royal raised concerns to Harry about how dark Archie's skin might be before he was born.

On Monday morning, Morgan railed against what had been revealed, saying he did not believe anything the Duchess of Sussex had said. His comments sparked 41,000 people to complain to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom and on Tuesday evening, he left the show.

Reid went on: “Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the things viewers loved about the programme.

“He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.

“He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.”

Morgan said he still does not believe Meghan Markle, tweeting "freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on".

In a statement made outside his house on Wednesday morning, Morgan described his departure from the programme as “amicable”, adding: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.”

Morgan added: “I’m just going to take it easy and see how we go.

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”

The former GMB presenter left his role on Tuesday as broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after it received more than 41,000 complaints regarding his comments about Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It also comes after Morgan walked off the show on Tuesday as weather presenter Alex Beresford criticised his treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

During Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Morgan tweeted: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Reid said there are “many voices” on Good Morning Britain and “everyone has their say”.

She added: “But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others may boo.

“He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

Co-presenter Ranvir Singh, described Morgan as a “big character” and said “many viewers will be absolutely gutted”.

Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh on GMB on Wednesday:

Singh compared Morgan to Marmite and acknowledged his role in Good Morning Britain’s success.

After an interview clip aired on Monday's GMB programme, Morgan said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

He re-addressed his comments about Meghan's mental health on Tuesday: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time."

Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain:

Morgan walked off on Tuesday's programme after Beresford defended Harry and Meghan.

He told Morgan: “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

ITV announced on Tuesday evening: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”