A pub owner, who spent more than two months in a coma after contracting Covid-19, has told ITV News what she went through during the first wave - one year on from the start of the pandemic.

Donna Morgan, who owns the Victoria Inn pub in Sussex, had no underlying health conditions when she contracted the virus but she became St Richard's Hospital longest Covid-19 patient - spending almost 100 days in hospital.

The 52-year-old said: "I went into hospital not feeling great, I had a terrible migraine and aches and my breathing was becoming a problem.

"I then was taking oxygen, I then woke up in May and it was just a very different world."

She added: "And it had just taken a long time to come to terms with what had happened to me and what had happened to the outside world."

During the weeks she spent in intensive care, her husband Toby Morgan launched a fundraising campaign which has seen him raise more than £110,000 for the hospital so far.

Mrs Morgan describes what she went through as "horrible" before adding she had to teach herself how to walk and cough again.

"I had to learn how to talk again too, it was very, very hard. But what was amazing was the most beautiful nurses and doctors and the NHS staff that just cherished me."