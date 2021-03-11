Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

ITV News set viewers a challenge to help find scouts in attendance of England's World Cup final in 1966 to answer the age old question - did Sir Geoff Hurst's second goal really cross the line?

We can now confirm that we've tracked down some of the scouts who were just feet away from the goal line to answer that question.

Here's their verdict on what really happened on that historic day for English football.