Officer continues to be quizzed after remains found in search for Sarah Everard

The police officer arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sarah Everard has been treated in hospital for a head injury sustained in custody, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The man in his 40s was arrested after the 33-year-old marketing executive's disappearance near Clapham Common, south London, last Wednesday.

The suspect has since been treated for his injuries and been returned to a police station, officials confirmed.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained while in custody.

"He has since been discharged and returned to custody. We are not prepared to discuss further."

On Wednesday evening, Metropolitan Police Commission Dame Cressida Dick confirmed police had discovered human remains in Ashford, Kent, in the search for Ms Everard.

“We have found very sadly what appears to be human remains,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

Ms Dick said: “At this early stage, we are not able to confirm any identity and that may take us some considerable time.

“Specialist officers have been with Sarah’s family to update them on the investigation and continue to give them the best support possible.”

CCTV of Sarah Everard on the night of her disappearance Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Ms Everard's former university, Durham University, said its "thoughts are with family and friends of Sarah" and that it has contacted the Metropolitan Police to offer assistance, if required. Sarah's secondary school, Fulford School, also spoke of their sadness on hearing of her disappearance.

"Sarah was a vibrant, caring and much valued member of our school community," they said in a statement.

"She left Fulford School in 2005. She is still lovingly remembered by those who taught and knew her.

"Her joy, intelligence and positive spirit shone within the school. She was a lovely pupil and friend."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he's "shocked and deeply saddened" by developments in the investigation, adding: "We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime."

The Met Police announced earlier on Wednesday that a diplomatic protection officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force said the man, who is in his 40s and is part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was being questioned over suspected kidnap and murder.

Ms Dick said: “The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news.

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.”

She continued: “The investigation is large, it is very fast moving and extremely determined. We have had and continue to have hundreds of officers and staff working around the clock.”

Ms Dick said Ms Everard’s disappearance “is every family’s worst nightmare” and said people living around Clapham and Tulse Hill could expect to see increased patrols in the area.

The diplomatic protection squad is responsible for guarding the Parliamentary estate including Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster, as well as foreign embassies in London.

The force said previously that the officer’s main job was uniformed patrol of diplomatic premises, but would not specify where he had worked.

It said he had been initially arrested on suspicion of kidnap, and later murder, as well as a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

The arrested officer was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard’s disappearance.

Forensic officers outside Poynders Court on the A205 in Clapham Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Marketing executive Ms Everard vanished while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.

A police search at an address believed to be the suspect’s home in Freemen's Way in Deal, Kent saw a tent erected outside and multiple cars were taken away by investigators.

Later, a metal fence was put up surrounding the front garden and driveway.

Home Secretary Priti Patel reacted to developments in the investigation by releasing a statement saying "every woman should feel safe to walk our streets without fear of harassment or violence."

A forensic officer in a garage next to a house in Freemens Way in Deal Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

"At this deeply sad and tragic time as we think and pray for Sarah and her family, I will continue through my role to do all I can to protect women and girls from violence and harassment," she added.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner paid tribute to Sarah and said it's now the time to "challenge some of the problems that women still face".

She told ITV News: "My heart goes out to Sarah's friends and family today, the devastating news overnight is really tragic and many mums, sisters, aunts, and daughters feel incredibly vulnerable and have done for a long time.

"We need to look at that and look at the ways our society can treat women better."

She added: "We have to come together as a society and look at how we can challenge some of the problems women still face in discrimination and in fear through domestic violence and other acts of violence against women on the streets of Britain."

Ms Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm on March 3.

The case has been referred to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct because it involves a police officer.

A spokesman said it had been decided that the Metropolitan Police would investigate any potential conduct issues linked to the kidnap and murder allegations itself.

The IOPC is currently assessing whether any further action should be taken in relation to the actions of police after Ms Everard was reported missing.