Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates

Latest figures have revealed that in January, UK exports to the EU fell by almost 41% - a value of £5.6 billion pounds. The data from the Office for National Statistics also found that there was a 28.8% drop in goods imported from the EU to the UK. It's the biggest fall on record, and coincides with the start of new trading rules following Brexit.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates visited Greece, where traders and businesses tell him that cost and paperwork is making them turn to other countries to do business.