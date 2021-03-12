Video report by ITV News Reporter Lewis Warner

The mother of Caroline Flack has accused social media companies of "failing to protect" users from abuse. In an upcoming Channel 4 documentary, the former Love Island host’s mother Christine called on social media companies to tackle online trolling.

“I don’t think they protect anyone. You can’t get away from it, it follows you on your phone. They are making money from it and need to step up," she said.

Caroline Flack and her sister Jody wearing matching outfits in Norfolk Credit: Flack family/Channel 4/PA

Ms Flack’s family are speaking in a bid to encourage viewers to be more open about their mental health struggles and seek help where necessary.

“The documentary made this year bearable. It was therapy for us,” Christine said.

Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, which airs next week, features family and friends, including Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary, speaking about how the presenter was affected by her life in the spotlight.

The former Love Island host’s twin sister Jody recalls how her sister had been “terrified” to publicly admit the extent of her mental health struggles as the family Caroline Flack’s family “begged” her to give up showbusiness because they feared for her mental health.

Caroline Flack, school photo Credit: Flack family/Channel 4/PA

Speaking in the film, Ms Flack's twin sister Jody said: “I would beg her to change jobs and leave showbiz but she never would. Life would have been easier but she wasn’t built for an easy life.

“She was always scared she’d be ridiculed, she was terrified to admit her mental health struggles.”

Coroner Mary Hassell found that Ms Flack took her own life on 15 February 2019 because she knew she was being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, and could not face the press coverage.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help