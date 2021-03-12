Caroline Flack's mother accuses social media companies of ‘failing to protect’ users from abuse
Video report by ITV News Reporter Lewis Warner
The mother of Caroline Flack has accused social media companies of "failing to protect" users from abuse. In an upcoming Channel 4 documentary, the former Love Island host’s mother Christine called on social media companies to tackle online trolling.
“I don’t think they protect anyone. You can’t get away from it, it follows you on your phone. They are making money from it and need to step up," she said.
Ms Flack’s family are speaking in a bid to encourage viewers to be more open about their mental health struggles and seek help where necessary.
“The documentary made this year bearable. It was therapy for us,” Christine said.
Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, which airs next week, features family and friends, including Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary, speaking about how the presenter was affected by her life in the spotlight.
The former Love Island host’s twin sister Jody recalls how her sister had been “terrified” to publicly admit the extent of her mental health struggles as the family Caroline Flack’s family “begged” her to give up showbusiness because they feared for her mental health.
Speaking in the film, Ms Flack's twin sister Jody said: “I would beg her to change jobs and leave showbiz but she never would. Life would have been easier but she wasn’t built for an easy life.
“She was always scared she’d be ridiculed, she was terrified to admit her mental health struggles.”
Coroner Mary Hassell found that Ms Flack took her own life on 15 February 2019 because she knew she was being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, and could not face the press coverage.
Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help
Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org
Papyrus offer support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am – midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org
Rethink Mental Illness offer practical advice and information for anyone affected by mental health problems on a wide range of topics including treatment, support and care. Phone 0300 5000 927 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm) or visit rethink.org
Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.
Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.