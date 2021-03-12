The R value, or reproduction number, across the UK has dropped to between 0.6 to 0.8, according to the latest government figures.

It is the lower upper limit since May last year, when the calculations were first published.

The R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

An R number between 0.6 and 0.8 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between six and eight other people.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially, but when it is below 1, it means the epidemic is shrinking.

The latest growth rate is between minus 7% and minus 4%, which means the number of new infections is shrinking by between 4% and 7% every day.

It comes as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated cases in private households in England to be the lowest since September.

The R value throughout England is broadly similar except the South West which has the lowest number at 0.5 to 0.8 and a growth rate of -10% to -6%.

R values (and growth rates) in English regions:

East of England - 0.6 to 0.8 (-9% to -5%)London - 0.6 to 0.8 (-8% to -4%)Midlands - 0.6 to 0.8 (-8% to -4%)North East and Yorkshire - 0.7 to 0.9 (-6% to -3%)North West - 0.6 to 0.8 (-8% to -5%)South East - 0.6 to 0.8 (-8% to -4%)South West - 0.5 to 0.8 (-10% to -6%)

The government said the estimates represent the transmission of Covid-19 over the last few weeks due to the time delay between someone being infected, having symptoms, and needing healthcare.

The calculation representing the transmission of Covid-19 has been overseen by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).