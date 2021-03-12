A whole series of very serious questions now sit at the feet of one of Britain’s most successful Olympic sports, cycling.

The sensational verdict that Richard Freeman, the former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor ordered performance enhancing testosterone with the intention of doping a rider was handed down on Friday after a fit to practise hearing that lasted more than two years.

At no time during the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service fitness to practise tribunal was an individual rider named.

The order was placed in 2011, less than a year from Britain’s golden Olympic summer in 2012 and Freeman’s catalogue of lies began the moment the testosterone was delivered to the national cycling centre in Manchester.

At the time, he denied to shocked colleagues that he had ordered it, saying it must have been delivered by mistake and promised to return the packages immediately. That’s when the cover-up began.

His deceit included persuading the suppliers to write an email confirming the testosterone had been returned to them and had been delivered in error in the first place. In fact, Freeman now admits he took the 30 sachets home to destroy them himself.

Freeman had admitted 18 of the 22 charges facing him in his tribunal but not the central and most serious one that he ordered the testosterone “knowing or believing” it would be used to dope a cyclist.

Cycling team doctor Richard Freeman Credit: Tim Goode/PA

He always maintained he got it for the then head coach Shane Sutton to treat his erectile dysfunction. It is an explanation that Sutton has always denied.

Freeman was a senior doctor at British Cycling and Team Sky (now Ineos Grenadiers) for the majority of the glory years; the years when Olympic golds, World Championship titles and Tour de France wins kept coming at such a rate that cycling’s headquarters in Manchester was referred to as “The Medal Factory.”

Team GB’s cyclists topped the table at both the London and Rio Games winning 24 medals in total, 14 of them gold. In their stable they boasted some of Britain’s best-known Olympians; Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Jason and Laura Kenny among them.

Team Sky (as it was known then) became the most dominant team in road cycling, a reputation that began when Wiggins won the Tour de France in 2012 and continued for several years thanks to the dominance of Chris Froome.

Overseeing everything was Sir David Brailsford who built this success using his theory of ‘marginal gains’ and always maintained he would do it in a fair way. No cheating and no doping.