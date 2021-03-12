Harry and Meghan thanked for donations by mental health and media charities

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been thanked by two UK charities after they received donations from the couple.

On Friday, Meghan and Harry's office announced that the couple's Archewell Foundation gave "new support" to Mind, a mental health charity and Press Pad, an organisation which helps aspiring journalists with subsidised housing, in a bid to improve diversity within the media.

Mind has said it's "one of several" charities to receive donations from the couple.

The announcement comes after last week's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the broadcast, the Duchess revealed she had suffered with her mental health and experienced suicidal thoughts during her time in the UK.

The couple also lambasted Britain's tabloid papers, and not for the first time. Harry and Meghan are known critics of a the UK's tabloids and both won court cases against the Mail this year.

On Friday, it also emerged that Meghan made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family.

On Twitter, Press Pad said it was delighted that their newly formed PressPad Charitable Foundation would receive a donation from the Sussexes.

"We’re excited by such positive action after difficult yet important moments of reckoning for the UK media.

"We’re proud to say our values of action, compassion & community align with the #archewellfoundation."In response to the donation, Mind said it was "grateful" to Harry and Meghan for their support.

Kathleen Miles, Director of Fundraising, said: "Mental health problems can affect anybody, regardless of factors like age, gender, ethnic group or socioeconomic status.

"We’re grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Foundation for this support, which will help us continue to make sure everyone with a mental health problem gets both support and respect."