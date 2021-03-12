Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off two-year engagement: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports.

The former New York Yankees baseball star proposed to the actor and singer a couple of years ago after they started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s break-up. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriquez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film, Second Act, reflected the ties that drew them together.