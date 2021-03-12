The Duchess of Sussex has made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family.

Meghan complained to ITV bosses about the former co-host of Good Morning Britain after he said on-air that he "didn’t believe a word" of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she laid bare her struggles.

She raised concerns with the broadcaster about the effect Morgan’s comments may have on the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems – and not about the former newspaper editor’s personal attack against her.

It has now emerged Meghan’s complaint is one of 41,000 received by Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, which is expected to investigate Mr Morgan’s comments.

In response to Meghan's Ofcom complaint, Mr Morgan said on Twitter: "Where do I get to complain about all the shameful lies/smears in their interview & the terrible damage they've done to the Queen's mental health as her 99-yr-old husband spends his fourth week in hospital?"

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of a standards complaint made on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex.”

Mr Morgan quit the breakfast show on Tuesday after an on-air row with colleague Alex Beresford who criticised him for "continuing to trash" the duchess – but he later repeated his condemnation of her interview.

ITV announced on Tuesday evening: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Mr Morgan has stood by his comments claiming it is a matter of freedom of speech.

Speaking outside his London home on Wednesday, Mr Morgan said: “I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.“

He described his departure from the programme as “amicable”, adding: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree."

He added: "I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.

"I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."