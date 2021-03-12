A new coronavirus vaccine has been found to be 86% effective against the UK variant - and 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original strain of Covid-19, the company behind the jab has announced.

The Novavax vaccine, which the UK has secured 60 millions doses of, was found to offer 100% protection against severe disease, including all hospital admission and death in a phase three trial.

The UK study enrolled more than 15,000 participants aged between 18 and 84, including 27% over the age of 65.

34.5% of the UK population have received at least one vaccine dose. Credit: PA

In participants 65 years of age and older, 10 cases of Covid-19 were observed, with 90% of those cases occurring in the placebo group.

In a smaller trial conducted in South Africa – where a more contagious variant is widely circulating, the Novavax vaccine was 55% effective, based on people without HIV, but still fully prevented severe illness.

Novavax expects to use the data to submit for regulatory approval across the world.

Stanley Erck, president and chief executive officer at Novavax, said: “We are very encouraged by the data showing that NVX-CoV2373 not only provided complete protection against the most severe forms of disease, but also dramatically reduced mild and moderate disease across both trials.

“Importantly, both studies confirmed efficacy against the variant strains.”

Under an in-principle agreement, the UK has secured 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The UK is providing infrastructure to Novavax in running a phase three clinical trial in Britain and plans to manufacture its vaccine with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Professor Paul Heath, St George’s, University of London, who is the chief investigator of the UK Novavax vaccine trial said: “These are enormously exciting findings and confirm the results of the earlier interim analysis.

“This is a highly effective and safe Covid-19 vaccine and one that is effective against the important UK variant.

“This wonderful news is a tribute to the over 15,000 volunteers in our trial, to the dedication of the UK investigators and to the huge support of the NIHR.”

But Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health, University of Southampton, warned that "lower effectiveness" agains the South African variant was "one note of caution".

“This shows the impact variants can have upon the pandemic response and thus is a strong argument for keeping cases as low as possible whilst the burden of Covid-19 is high.

“However, there is still a clear protective effect there in the Novavax trial, and data from across all the Covid-19 vaccines suggests that they will be hugely protective against severe illness from all variants, which is still an excellent outcome.”