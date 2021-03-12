Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the fallout from the Prince Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the explosive primetime special, the duke and duchess revealed the struggles they faced while they were working members of the royal family.Shocking revelations about Meghan’s mental health, Harry’s fractured relationship with his father Prince Charles and allegations of racism within the Royal Family sparked many conversations this week.Chris and Lizzie offer their insight on the must-see interview that not only led to Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan’s departure but Prince William to speak out to defend his family - something senior royals rarely do.Oprah With Meghan and Harry is available to watch on demand on ITV Hub for viewers in the UK.

