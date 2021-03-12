The Royal Rota: Our team on the fallout from Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah
Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the fallout from the Prince Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the explosive primetime special, the duke and duchess revealed the struggles they faced while they were working members of the royal family.Shocking revelations about Meghan’s mental health, Harry’s fractured relationship with his father Prince Charles and allegations of racism within the Royal Family sparked many conversations this week.Chris and Lizzie offer their insight on the must-see interview that not only led to Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan’s departure but Prince William to speak out to defend his family - something senior royals rarely do.Oprah With Meghan and Harry is available to watch on demand on ITV Hub for viewers in the UK.
Who to contact if you or someone you know needs mental health support:
Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org
Papyrus offer support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am – midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org
Rethink Mental Illness offer practical advice and information for anyone affected by mental health problems on a wide range of topics including treatment, support and care. Phone 0300 5000 927 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm) or visit rethink.org
Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.
Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.