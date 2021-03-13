Duchess of Cambridge visits Clapham Common to pay her respects to Sarah Everard

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited Clapham Common to pay her respects to Sarah Everard.

Kate, 39, was seen walking across the Common, near to the scene where Ms Everard was last seen.

Footage also shows her near the Clapham Common bandstand, where mourners have paid their respects to the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Kate was seen leaving Clapham in a black 4x4. Credit: Louise Succar/ ITV News

A royal source says that Kate used to remember what it felt like waking around London at night before she was married, and the murder of Sarah Everard had moved her.

It was a private visit and Kate laid flowers from the garden at Kensington Palace.