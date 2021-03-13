Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has revealed she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.

The 39-year-old revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

In an extract of her memoir, titled Hear Me Out, which was published in The Times, Harding wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

“I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that.

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Harding said she is “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be”.

“I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax,” she added.

“I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself.

“I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.”

Girls Aloud shot to fame in the noughties with a string of twenty consecutive top ten singles in the UK. Credit: PA

Harding also revealed she had sepsis while she was being treated for cancer in hospital.

She said she was put into an induced coma and was put on a ventilator.

“Even once I was off the ventilator, I couldn’t speak properly,” she said.

“All I could do was make noises that sounded like a chimpanzee trying to communicate.”

Harding said publicly revealing her diagnosis was “scary” but was also “the right thing to do”.

She said the support she has received has been “incredible”, adding: “I’ve been inundated with lovely messages from my fans. I’m grateful beyond words for that.”

What are the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and what should you do if you're worried?

UK charity Breast Cancer Care outlines the following symptoms as possible signs to look out for:

A change in breast size or shape

A lump or area that feels thicker than the rest of the breast

A change in skin texture such as puckering or dimpling (like the skin of an orange)

Redness or rash on the skin and/or around the nipple

Your nipple has become pulled in or looks different, for example changed its position or shape

Liquid that comes from the nipple without squeezing

Pain in your breast or your armpit that’s there all or almost all of the time

A swelling in your armpit or around your collarbone

Breast Cancer Care advises anyone experiencing any of these symptoms to contact their GP.

The group stressed, however, that while these symptoms may indicate breast cancer, they can also be caused by normal breast changes, or a benign (non-cancerous) breast condition - but it is still recommended to visit your GP.