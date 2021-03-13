Hundreds of pounds worth of stolen Easter eggs and alcohol have been discovered after police pulled over a car in County Durham.

Officers in Washington came across a car reportedly linked to a theft at an Iceland in Blaydon where chocolate and booze had been swiped from the store.

When Northumbria Police officers spotted the Vauxhall Astra on Tuesday, they pulled over the 49-year-old driver and found the items stashed in the boot.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and the Easter eggs and alcohol seized.

In a post on Facebook the force congratulated its officers on a "cracking job".