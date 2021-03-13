Salesman left clinging to bonnet of stolen car as suspect accelerates away

A car salesman in Canada had a lucky escape after he was left clinging to the bonnet of a stolen car as a suspected thief accelerated away from the dealership, suffering only cuts to his feet after falling from the moving vehicle.

Police in London, Ontario, said the suspects arrived at the car dealership at the beginning of March in a silver Audi to enquire about a 2018 Black BMW M4 on the lot.

They said one suspect got into the driver's seat and the employee starts the engine.

The suspect then puts the car in gear and drives off, with the salesman on the bonnet, holding on for dear life.

The stolen BMW and the Audi – driven by an accomplice – exit the used car dealership onto a main road, with the salesman still lying across the front of the car.

As the BMW accelerates along the busy road, the salesman is flung to the ground and is nearly hit by an oncoming car.

The salesman was taken to hospital and reportedly suffered lacerations to his feet after his shoes and socks came off during the fall.

Police are appealing for help in tracking down the two drivers and are asking other motorists for dashcam footage of the incident.