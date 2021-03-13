Sarah Everard Clapham Common vigil cancelled amid Covid-19 safety concerns

Video report by ITV News Reporter Lewis Warner

Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard have confirmed that it has been cancelled due to Covid-19 safety concerns.

Reclaim These Streets had been planning to host a demonstration on Clapham Common in south London on Saturday, near to where the 33-year-old, whose body was formally identified on Friday, went missing.

But organisers said that despite their attempts to work with police to ensure the vigil could go ahead safely, they now felt it could not go ahead.

The group confirmed the news on Twitter, adding: "Instead, we are fundraising £320,000 for women's causes: £10K for every proposed fine for the 32 vigils originally scheduled."

However, many have said they still plan to attend the Clapham vigil despite the organisers' cancellation.

The vigil was organised after 33-year-old Ms Everard went missing after walking home from a friend's house near Clapham Common on March 3.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnap and will appear in court on Saturday.

On Friday, human remains discovered in woodland in Ashford, Kent, were confirmed to be Ms Everard.

Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnap.

As well as remembering Ms Everard, the vigil was intended to "remember all the women that get killed or abused or harassed and we just needed that and we just wanted to give an outlet to other women," Ludo Orlando, one of the organisers told ITV News shortly after it was confirmed the event had been cancelled.

In a statement the group said they had made "many suggestions" to the Metropolitan Police about how the vigil could go ahead while also ensuring social distancing guidelines were maintained and people's safety was not put at risk, but that the force had "been unwilling to commit to anything.

"While we have had positive discussions with the Lambeth officers present, those from Scotland Yard would not engage with our suggestions to help ensure that a legal, Covid-secure vigil could take place."

Organiser Ludo Orlando explains why the decision was made to cancel the event

They added that "in light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we do not feel that we can in good faith allow tonight's event to go ahead".

Reclaim These Streets went on to urge people not to gather on Clapham Common regardless, saying that no coronavirus safety measures would be in place due to the cancellation, meaning people could be putting themselves at risk.

They said details of a "virtual gathering" would instead be announced later on Saturday.

Ms Orlando told ITV News the vigil organisers were "very upset" that they had had to cancel the event "as we remain convinced that we could have made it happen in a safe and legal way".

She said they had made the decision to not hold the event as they did not want attendees to risk Covid fines "and we don't want those thousands of fines to go into a system that we don't feel supports us enough.

"That's why we decided we would raise £10,000 for each location the vigils were expected to go ahead, so that will make £320,000 that we could be raising for women's organisations across the country, different charitable causes.

"We are also very keen to support women's access to justice and legal representation because we really feel strongly about that."

On Friday, a High Court judge refused to intervene on behalf of Reclaim These Streets in a legal challenge over the right to gather for a protest during coronavirus restrictions.

People had vowed to attend the London event, despite the Metropolitan Police warning the public they should "stay at home or find a lawful and safer way to express your views".