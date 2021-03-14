Covid: UK records further 52 deaths and 4,618 cases

A further 52 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test bringing the death toll total in the UK to 125,516, according to government figures.As of Sunday, there were a further 4,618 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

It brings the total positive cases in the UK to 4,258,438.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 147,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

A further 49 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,234, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 50 and 93 and all except three, aged between 62 and 89, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 10 and March 13, with the majority being on or after March 10.

There were 17 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Public Health Wales said a total of 1,113,498 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had now been given in Wales, an increase of 29,169 from the previous day.

The agency said 257,398 second doses had also been given, an increase of 7,372.

Scotland

In Scotland, a further 484 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 209,552.

Two more patients have died, bringing the total to 7,510.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 143 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but no further deaths have been reported.