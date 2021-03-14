The Mayor of London has called for a "full independent investigation" into the policing of Saturday night's vigil for Sarah Everard, after Met Police chief Cressida Dick failed to provide him with a satisfactory explanation.Sadiq Khan said he would be asking HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to look into the events on Saturday night, after officers clashed with crowds who gathered to remember the 33-year-old on Clapham Common.

He said the scenes at the vigil were “completely unacceptable”, despite having received assurances from Scotland Yard last week that it would be policed “sensitively”.

“In my view, this was not the case,” he said.Mr Khan said: “I asked the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to come into City Hall today to give me an explanation of yesterday’s events and the days leading up to them.

“I am not satisfied with the explanation they have provided."

ITV News also understands Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked Sir Thomas Winsor, Chief Inspector of Constabulary, to conduct a “lessons learned” review into the policing of the vigil for Sarah Everard.

Scenes of police clashing with protesters at the vigil to honour the 33-year-old on Clapham Common shocked onlookers.

Dame Cressida is now facing calls to resign, after her force's officers were seen grabbing several women and leading them away in handcuffs.

More follows...