A further 64 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, the government has said.

This brings the UK's total death toll to 125,580.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 147,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The number of deaths reported on a Monday is often lower than those reported on other days. This discrepancy is due to a reporting lag from the weekend when many register offices are closed.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 5,089 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

This increase brings the total to 4,263,527.

Additionally, the total number of reported Covid-19 tests carried out in the UK since the start of the pandemic has passed 100 million.

England

4,264 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in England, which brings the total number of positive tests up to 3,731,849.

61 new deaths have been reported. The total number of deaths in England within 28 days of a positive test is now 110,517.

One further death has been reported in Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

Northern Ireland

There have been a further 121 cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 115,017.

One further death has been reported, which means the total in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 2,099.

Scotland

456 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland, which means the total number of positive tests is now 210,008.

No new deaths of people who have tested positive have been reported. This low figure could be a result of register offices generally being closed at weekends.Wales

There have been a further 248 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 206,653.

Public Health Wales reported another two deaths. Consequently, the total in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 5,454.