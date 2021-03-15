Oscars breaks record with most ethnically diverse nominations and nods for female directors
The Oscars has had it's most ethnically diverse slate of nominees ever, while female directors also made history
Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday by Hollywood couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The two-part presentation was streamed live online.
With box offices across the globe shuttered by the coronavirus crisis, streaming services lead this year's nominations. Candidates for the biggest awards were also more diverse than in recent years.
Only five women have ever been nominated for the best director award, meaning this year's female nominees, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell, have made history. Zhao is also the first woman of Asian descent to be included in this category.
Beyonce makes history as women dominate at 63rd Grammy Awards
Baftas: Four female directors and raft of actors from diverse backgrounds dominate 2021 nominations
This year's announcement was also a far cry from the all-white acting nominees that spawned the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag five years ago. Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color, including a posthumous best-actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman, and nods for Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Steven Yeun (Minari), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The People vs. Billie Holiday) and Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari).Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank - the story of the screenwriter behind Citizen Kane - was joined by Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Brits nominated this year include Olivia Colman (best supporting actress in The Father), Daniel Kaluuya (best supporting actor in Judas and the Black Messiah), Sascha Baron Cohen (best supporting actor The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Riz Ahmed (best actor in The Sound of Metal).
Chadwick Boseman received yet another posthumous best actor nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Monday. He scooped the award at this year's Golden Globes and has also received a Bafta nomination his final role.
Boseman, who played an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, died from colon cancer last August. He was 43-years-old when he passed.
The Academy Awards, which were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to take place on April 25.
Best picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Actor in a leading role
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Steven Yeun - Minari
Gary Oldman - Mank
Actress in a leading role
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best supporting actress
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Best supporting actor
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Original screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
International Feature Film
Another Round - Denmark
Better Days - Hong Kong
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Collective - Romani
