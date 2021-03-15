The Oscars has had it's most ethnically diverse slate of nominees ever, while female directors also made history

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday by Hollywood couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The two-part presentation was streamed live online.

With box offices across the globe shuttered by the coronavirus crisis, streaming services lead this year's nominations. Candidates for the biggest awards were also more diverse than in recent years.

Only five women have ever been nominated for the best director award, meaning this year's female nominees, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell, have made history. Zhao is also the first woman of Asian descent to be included in this category.

This year's announcement was also a far cry from the all-white acting nominees that spawned the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag five years ago. Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color, including a posthumous best-actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman, and nods for Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Steven Yeun (Minari), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The People vs. Billie Holiday) and Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari).Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank - the story of the screenwriter behind Citizen Kane - was joined by Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Brits nominated this year include Olivia Colman (best supporting actress in The Father), Daniel Kaluuya (best supporting actor in Judas and the Black Messiah), Sascha Baron Cohen (best supporting actor The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Riz Ahmed (best actor in The Sound of Metal).

Chadwick Boseman received yet another posthumous best actor nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Monday. He scooped the award at this year's Golden Globes and has also received a Bafta nomination his final role.

Boseman, who played an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, died from colon cancer last August. He was 43-years-old when he passed.

The Academy Awards, which were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to take place on April 25.

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Daniel Kaluuya has been nominated for best supporting actor. Credit: PA

Actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Steven Yeun - Minari

Gary Oldman - Mank

Actress in a leading role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Best supporting actor

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

International Feature Film

Another Round - Denmark

Better Days - Hong Kong

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Collective - Romani

Quo Vadis, Aida - Bosnia and Herzegovina