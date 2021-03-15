Germany, Italy and France latest to pause AstraZeneca jab amid clotting concerns

Germany, Italy and France have become the latest countries to suspend the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over reports of blood clots linked to the jab.

On Monday, Germany's Health Ministry said the move is a "precaution" taken on the advice of its national vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute. The organisation has called for further investigation of the cases.The German government said the European Medicines Agency would decide “whether and how the new information will affect the authorisation of the vaccine.”

It didn't say where or when the reported blood clots occurred, but specified that they involved cerebral veins.

French president Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Monday that French authorities have decided to suspend jabs at least until Tuesday afternoon, when the European Medicines Agency will issue its recommendation over the vaccine. He didn’t elaborate on the reasons for the decision.

He said France hopes to be able to vaccine again with AstraZeneca jabs “soon.”

Italy’s medicines agency, Aifa, said the decision “was taken in line with similar measures adopted by other European countries.”

The announcement came a day after the latest known death of a person in Italy shortly after receiving the vaccine. A 57-year-old clarinet teacher, who received the vaccine in the northern Piedmont region on Saturday evening died at home early Sunday morning.

Autopsies have been ordered for that death, as well as to a handful of other deaths last week of others in Italy who had received the vaccine.

Several other countries, like Thailand, Denmark and Norway, have temporarily suspended their Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout over the last week. They have done so in order to investigate reports that blood clots developed after vaccination.

Oxford/AstraZeneca has said the reports are not a cause for concern. Credit: PA

Oxford/AstraZeneca insists the vaccine is safe and that there were fewer reported cases of blood clots in those who received the jab than in the general population.

The overwhelming scientific opinion in the UK is that there is no certain link between blood clots and the vaccine, and the reported cases could easily be coincidental.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation have echoed this stance, saying the available data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. The organisations continue to urge people to attend their vaccination appointments.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said there was “no demonstrable difference” in the number of blood clots seen between the general population and the 11 million who have so far received the jab.

Which countries have suspended rollouts of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab?

Iceland

Ireland

Netherlands

Norway

Denmark

Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Luxembourg and Lithuania have banned jabs from one particular batch of one million AstraZeneca vaccines, which was sent to 17 countries, after reports of a death.