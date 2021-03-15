The television presenter who had an on-air row with Piers Morgan in the hours before he quit Good Morning Britain, has spoken about how he also took offence to a conversation about the colour of his son’s skin.

Alex Beresford, who presents both GMB’s weather and the show itself, told ITV News about his experience when a “former colleague” asked him questions about his unborn child.

In the programme, The Week That Shook The Royals, broadcast on ITV on Sunday night, Beresford said, "I'm a mixed race man myself, my son's mother is white and I had a former colleague ask me the very question and the exact words were 'are you worried about the shade of cocoa that your baby is going to come out'."

His experience echoes Meghan’s claims about a member - or members - of the Royal family who, according to Harry, had spoken to him of “concerns” about Archie’s “skin colour”.

The presenter then clarified why he took offence to the conversation and, he said, it was not about the skin tone.

He added: "And the key word in that sentence is not 'cocoa' but is 'worried'.”

It helps to explain the context around the conversation Harry had with a family member which was then relayed to Meghan.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the comments to be offensive and Harry said he was “shocked”.

The Oprah interview has sparked a huge debate around issues of race in the UK and where we are, on the issue, as a country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talking to Oprah Winfrey Credit: CBS

Meghan believes that Britain does not address the race issues which are still at play, and is guilty of sweeping the problems under the carpet.

In America, by contrast, the race issues they experience are talked about in the public domain much more frequently.

On the day after the Oprah interview had aired on ITV, watched by 12 million people, Beresford and Morgan had a heated discussion about the comments by the Duchess of Sussex which led to Morgan walking off the set.

He later returned to his presenter’s chair but he quit the show later in the day.Good Morning Britain has yet to announce a permanent replacement for Morgan.

Beresford told our documentary on Sunday: "Of course we are going to wonder what features the baby will take but you would have these conversations whether it was two white parents or two black parents but context is everything and they led us to believe that it was said in a concerned context, which is offensive."

Listen to our podcast about the Royal Family - and the fallout from the Meghan and Harry interview

Harry and Meghan: The Week That Shook The Royals, is available to watch on the ITV Hub