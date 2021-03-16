Two cases of a new coronavirus strain originating from the Philippines have been found in England.

Public Health England (PHE) said it is investigating the variant as it contains a number of notable mutations, including the E484K spike protein found in the Brazil variant.

There have been concerns that existing Covid vaccines may not be as effective against this protein.

The health body said one of the cases was linked to international travel and the other is still being investigated. But it is not yet known where both cases were found.

The new strain has been categorised as a 'variant under investigation' rather than a 'variant of concern'.

The Philippines reported 33 cases of the new variant on March 9.

PHE also announced that two more cases of the Brazil variant have been found in England.

One was found in the West Midlands and the other in Haringey, London, and both are linked to people travelling from Brazil.

The case in the West Midlands was a passenger arriving at Birmingham Airport when they were tested as part of their hotel quarantine process while the London case was picked up through surge testing.

The total number of cases of the Brazil variant in the UK is now 12 - all of the cases are linked to travel from Brazil.

Surge testing would be stepped up and contact tracing teams are invesigating to identify any further contacts, PHE said.

