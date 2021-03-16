Countries are being urged to carry on using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as world health leaders meet to discuss reports of blood clots caused by the jab - despite most medical organisations saying there is no danger.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) global advisory committee on vaccine safety and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will both meet on Tuesday to discuss fears the AstraZeneca jab can cause blood clots.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist, told a media briefing "we do not want people to panic", as she said no association has been found so far between blood clots and Covid-19 vaccines.

She said the rates at which blood clots have occurred in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine "are in fact less than what you would expect in the general population".

A small number of cases of blood clots in people having the jab have been reported in Europe.

This has led several European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland and Norway to halt rollout of the vaccine.

ITV Science Editor Tom Clarke said on Monday said the reason the UK medical agency had not raised the issue was because blood clots were happening at "such low low numbers they're lost in the statistical uncertainty."

He said countries with low levels of Covid like Australia had the room to be overly cautious about any potential setbacks, but with the continent dealing with another surge of the virus and the overwhelming threat of further deaths many European countries were in a "difficult situation."

The WHO, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the EMA have all said there is no evidence the jab causes blood clots.

An EMA spokesman said "many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the EU for different reasons", adding that the incidence in vaccinated people "seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population".

According to AstraZeneca, about 17 million people in the EU and the UK have received a dose of the vaccine, with fewer than 40 cases of blood clots reported to date.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said the decision to pause rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab could be a "disaster" for Covid-19 vaccine uptake in Europe.

Europe has already been suffering from a lack of enthusiasm for the AstraZeneca jab, with confusing messaging about its effectiveness on the elderly leading many populations to believing it was inferior to the Pfizer vaccine.

This has led to many countries being unable to use all of their AstraZeneca jabs despite the dire need to vaccinate the population.

Asked what he would say to those in the UK who are booked to receive the vaccine, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I really wouldn’t be worried at the present time.

"I think it is very clear that the benefits of being vaccinated at the moment so far outweigh the possible concern over this rather rare type of blood clot.

"It really is a completely one-sided argument statistically that we need to be vaccinating.

"I think it is a disaster for the vaccination uptake in Europe, which is already on slightly unsteady ground in some countries."

Asked why he thought the temporary suspension of the vaccine had been taken up by so many countries, he said: "I think the committees are probably afraid of not making that decision to pause on the basis that they might be in some way thought culpable if they didn’t, but actually these are such rare events."

In the UK, medical experts have defended the use of the vaccine while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "no reason at all” to stop its rollout.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would accept the jab "without hesitation".

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride also urged people to retain confidence in the jab, as he received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.

Mr Johnson said the MRHA was "one of toughest and most experienced regulators in the world".

"They see no reason at all to discontinue the vaccination programme… for either of the vaccines that we’re currently using," he said.

