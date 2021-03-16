Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Pop star Dua Lipa has spoken out about women's safety, telling ITV News what "we have to go through" is "very, very scary".

The singer described how her song 'Boys Will Be Boys' reflected her own experience of walking home with her keys between her knuckles for safety.

The song discusses issues around sexual harassment, with the message "boys will be boys, but girls will be women."

Speaking to ITV News, Dua Lipa said: "When I wrote boys will be boys, it's very real, you know, you put your keys through your knuckles.

"This is something that I've done literally on my way back from school for three minute walk from the bus station to the flat that I was living in.

"It wasn't far at all, but because it was night time and I was all on my own, I put my keysbetween my knuckles thinking that just in case something was to happen, I would be protected or I would be able to look after myself."

The 25-year-old said for women "self policing" is "second nature.

"For as long as I can remember going out with my friends alone, you would always send the texts or you would always ask your friends to make sure that they message you when they get home," the Londoner said.

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” won the Grammy for best pop vocal album. Credit: AP

She described other examples of women of pretending to talk on the phone to "steer people away," not wearing heels on the tube, and other "precautions" women take to not be "looked at" or "attract any unwanted attention".

"It's just been something that I've done my whole life and, and I'm sure every other womanhas," she said.

On the song 'Boys Will Be Boys,' the singer said: "I talk so much about female equality and female empowerment, it was just a song I felt like writing on that day in the studio, and I was like, well, this is just what happens."

She added that she hopes the powerful message of the song encourages younger generations to "start asking questions" and be aware "this is something very real."

The song features on the star's album Future Nostalgia, which scooped the prize for best pop vocal album at the Grammy awards on Monday.

It's the third Grammy win for Dua Lipa at the awards.

The 25-year-old said the album came from "so much happiness and joy" and to be recognised for it "means the world".

Lipa performed at the Covid-compliant awards ceremony on Monday, which saw female artists celebrated with big wins for Beyonce and Taylor Swift too.

Performing against an 80s-themed backdrop, Lipa sang hit songs Levitating and Don't Start Now for a stripped-back, Covid-compliant Grammy audience.

