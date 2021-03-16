Talks between the the Duke of Sussex, his father and brother have taken place but have not been "productive", according to Gayle King, an American TV presenter and friend of Meghan.

King said she had spoken to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about conversations between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, and father, the Prince of Wales.

King suggested that despite the conversations not being fruitful, the Sussexes were “glad” dialogue had started.

However, she claimed, no one from the Royal Family has spoken directly to Meghan following the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

On her show, CBS This Morning, King said: “I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

In an explosive, tell-all interview with Winfrey earlier this month, Harry said Prince Charles had “stopped taking [his] calls” during the build-up to the announcement that he and Meghan were leaving the royal family.

Following the interview, Prince William told reporters he would reconnect with Prince Harry. The pair had not spoken for the best part of a year, it is understood.King added that the Royal Family had not contacted Meghan following the couple’s interview with Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan made a series of claims about the Royal Family and British tabloids in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey

She said: “I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately and yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet.”

After the Sussexes interview with Winfrey, the Queen said in a statement that the issues raised, including race, would be “addressed by the family privately”.

The couple had accused an unnamed royal, not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh, of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be, before he was born.

Meghan also said she asked for help when she was suicidal, but claims the institution gave her no support.