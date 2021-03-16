The Manchester Arena attack survivor taking on Mount Kilimanjaro

Martin Hibbert is a survivor of the Manchester Arena terror attack, but it changed his life forever after he was left paralyzed.

The 44-year-old was struck by 22 pieces of shrapnel in the bombing and was the closest person to the blast to survive.

Since then, he's undergone radical surgery in Australia to regain some use of his legs and is now taking on his next challenge.

He's planning to take a Paralympic torch from the 2012 London Games to the top of Africa’s highest mountain, scaling Mount Kilimanjiro to raise a million pounds for the Spinal Injuries Association.