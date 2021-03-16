Wayne Couzens: Police officer charged with murder and kidnap of Sarah Everard appears in court
Wayne Couzens, the police officer charged with the murder and kidnap of Sarah Everard has appeared in court.
The 48-year-old was remanded in custody and a trial date set for October 25.
The Metropolitan Police officer will next appear in court on July 9 for a plea hearing, when he will be asked to plead either guilty or not guilty.
Couzens appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey and appeared to have a small injury on his head.
Last week, he was twice taken to hospital for head injuries he sustained in custody.
Ms Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London.
Human remains found in woodland near Ashford, Kent, were confirmed to be the 33-year-old marketing executive on Friday.