Wayne Couzens, the police officer charged with the murder and kidnap of Sarah Everard has appeared in court.

The 48-year-old was remanded in custody and a trial date set for October 25.

The Metropolitan Police officer will next appear in court on July 9 for a plea hearing, when he will be asked to plead either guilty or not guilty.

Couzens appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey and appeared to have a small injury on his head.

Last week, he was twice taken to hospital for head injuries he sustained in custody.

Ms Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London.

Human remains found in woodland near Ashford, Kent, were confirmed to be the 33-year-old marketing executive on Friday.