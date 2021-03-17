Boris Johnson has revealed he will be getting the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, in what is being perceived as a thinly veiled swipe at EU counties which have moved to pause rollout of the jab.

The prime minister confirmed he's already received his call from the NHS to be vaccinated and will be getting a jab "very shortly".

He told MPs: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is I have finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab very shortly."

It comes after a number of European countries moved to pause its rollout over fears it could cause blood clots, however no link has been established between coronavirus vaccines and blood clots.

Many in the UK believe the move, by countries including France and Germany, is political and not based on evidence.

Ministers have been insisting the Oxford vaccine is safe, with Matt Hancock saying it is "saving lives in the UK right now".

On Tuesday, the European Union’s medicines regulator said there is “no indication” that the coronavirus vaccine is the cause of the reported blood clots.

A small number of cases of blood clots in people having the jab have been reported in Europe.

This has led several European countries including Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland and Norway to halt rollout of the vaccine.

The WHO and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have also said there is no evidence the jab causes blood clots.