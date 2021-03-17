A further 141 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, the government has said.

This brings the UK total to 125,831.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 148,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 5,758 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

This increase brings the total to 4,274,579.

England

A further 121 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 110,739.

4,827 new cases have been reported. The total number of confirmed cases in England is now 3,741,067.

Scotland

In Scotland, 625 new cases were reported, meaning the total number of cases is 211,230

There were 12 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive. The death toll now stands at 7,529.

Wales

There have been a further 145 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 206,940.

Public Health Wales reported eight further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,463.

Northern Ireland

According to the Department of Health, there have been no new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,100.

The latest figures also show there have been 161 new positive cases, bringing the total number since the start of the outbreak to 115,342.