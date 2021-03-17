Matt Hancock will lead a coronavirus press conference this evening, with the UK expected to have passed 25 million Covid-19 vaccinations.

The health secretary is expected to address the nation from Downing Street at 5pm.

He will be joined by deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Public Health England's head of immunisation Dr Mary Ramsey.

It's expected Mr Hancock will use the news briefing to reiterate that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is safe, after a number of European countries moved to pause its rollout over fears it could cause blood clots.

No link has been established between coronavirus vaccines and blood clots.

There's also likely to be an update that everyone aged 50 and over in England is now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine and can book an appointment through the NHS website.

He's also likely to announce at the press conference that the UK has vaccinated more than 25 million people, with the tally currently at 24,839,906.

On Tuesday, the European Union’s medicines regulator said there is “no indication” that the coronavirus vaccine is the cause of the reported blood clots.Mr Hancock said: "The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is safe - over 10 million people have had it - and that's what the British regulator, the World Health Organization, and the EU regulator have all said."We keep the effects of these vaccinations under review all the time and we know that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is saving lives in the UK right now.

"So if you get the call, get the jab".

