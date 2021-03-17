FA should have done more to keep children safe from sexual abuse, review finds

The Football Association (FA) "could and should have done more to keep children safe" from historical sexual abuse, an independent review into the sport has found.

“Significant insignificant failings” meant the FA was “too slow” to have sufficient protection measures in place between October 1995 and May 2000. There was no evidence the FA knew of a problem prior to the summer of 1995.

The review conducted by Clive Sheldon QC has spoken to abuse survivors and survivor groups to examine what, if anything, the FA, clubs and individuals knew about reports of abuse between 1970 and 2005 and what action they took.

In his report published today, Mr Sheldon wrote there are at least 240 suspects and 692 survivors of sexual abuse within football.

However, the real figure is likely to be higher as most incidents of abuse are not reported, Mr Sheldon writes.

He found there was a “considerable amount of sexual abuse” suffered by young children playing the sport.

Bennell ruined my boyhood dreams and took that away from me. One of Bennell's victims

Mr Sheldon QC wrote: “The abuse shattered the trust that survivors had in the abuser, and in those with the responsibility in football to keep children safe.

“The abuse had a devastating impact on the lives of many of the survivors, as well as their families and loved ones.

“Survivors have described to me the suicide attempts, excessive alcohol or drug intake or dependency, periods of depression and other mental illness, failed relationships with partners and children, which they attribute to the sexual abuse they experienced as children.”

He added that while much of the media focus has been focused around the context of professional clubs, in the grassroots game, football was “one of several settings used by abusers to befriend and abuse young people”.

However, Mr Sheldon noted that the “overwhelming majority of young people engaged in the sport” were not abused and that the vast majority of coaches, scouts and others involved in the game were not abusers, but “carried out their work professionally and in the best interests of the young people in their care”.

The review was commissioned by the FA in December 2016, shortly after former player Andy Woodward spoke out about how he had been abused at Crewe Alexandra by youth coach Barry Bennell.

The 710-page document looks at the historical sexual abuse carried out by notorious sex offenders such as former Manchester City coach Barry Bennell, along with Southampton coach Bob Higgins, QPR scout Chris Gieler, and Leicester City and Aston Villa coach Ted Langford.

Bennell was handed an additional four-year sentence in October last year on top of a 30-year term imposed in February 2018 for abusing boys.

Higgins was jailed for 24 years in 2019 for abusing 24 boys over a 25-year period both with Saints and Peterborough.

Heath’s conduct at Chelsea was the subject of a report by Charles Geekie QC in 2019 which the west London club published.

He worked with the Blues from 1968 to 1979, with Chelsea’s board saying his conduct was “beyond reprehensible”.

The Geekie report criticised Dario Gradi, an assistant coach at Chelsea at the time and who later served as manager of Crewe for 24 years, for not referring a complaint about Heath’s conduct to more senior members of staff at the club.

Gradi told the Geekie report that the father of the boy did not want the complaint to “get Eddie Heath into trouble”, insisting he informed club management of the allegations.

“The fact that he (the father) didn’t want it to go any further, in other words, took the pressure off me as far as I was concerned,” Gradi is quoted as saying in the Geekie report.

“I think I probably would have tried to stand up for Eddie Heath a bit.”

When asked if he offered an apology, Gradi told the Geekie report: “No. What could I apologise for?”

The report makes at least 13 recommendations to help protect children in the future. This includes issues around safeguarding training for FA board members and coaches, parents, carers and players, as well as launching an online campaign to raise awareness surrounding the issues.

Ian Ackley, a survivor of repeated abuse at the hands of Bennell and who until recently was part of a survivors’ panel assisting the review, said: “I’m not qualified or I’m not sure what value there is in me personally pointing the finger of blame.

“I think it’s important to identify what mistakes there were, what the gaps were, where we went wrong, what could be done better.

“For me I think the value is in today and tomorrow, and once we identify those things can we involve people with a lived experience in what we’re doing.

“The FA has made huge strides. They recognise wholeheartedly that it’s something that will never stop.

“The joined-up work is starting to happen, the FA definitely get it.”

In a statement, Peterborough United said: “Peterborough United fully co-operated with Clive Sheldon enquiry throughout the whole process and acknowledge the findings within the report that has been issued today.

“Safeguarding policies and understanding of safeguarding procedures to protect individuals have thankfully moved on considerably and the Club has all appropriate safeguarding measures in place which are the subject of continuous review.

“Peterborough United is extremely sorry to anyone who suffered abuse during their time at the football club. The club will be no making further comment at this time.”

Key findings from the report: