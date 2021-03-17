German racing legend Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

German racing legend Sabine Schmitz has died at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer.

Schmitz, who also appeared on popular motor show Top Gear, revealed on Facebook last year that she had been receiving treatment for a “persistent” cancer since 2017.

In that post, written on July 19 last year, she signed off to her fans by saying “see you at the ring.”

The Nürburgring, a famous German racing track known to be one of the toughest circuits in the sport, said in a brief statement on Wednesday that is “has lost its most famous female racing driver.”

“Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness,” it added.

“We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson paid tribute to the racer, tweeting: "Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny person and so full of beans."