Nicola Sturgeon 'strongly refutes' MP's Alex Salmond allegations

Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed remarks made by Conservative MP David Davis regarding the Scottish government’s handling of allegations made against Alex Salmond.

The former Brexit minister used his parliamentary privilege to claim he had proof there had been a “concerted effort” by SNP officials to encourage complainers to come forward.

Mr Salmond was paid £512,250 in legal costs, the Scottish Government has confirmed, after a court ruled its handling of complaints of sexual harassment allegations made against him were “unlawful”.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Davis said he had seen leaked text messages which suggested senior members of the SNP, including Ms Stugeon’s husband, "pressurised" complainants and "meddled" with the police investigation of Mr Salmond.

Pressed on the issue by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith, Ms Sturgeon said: "I refute, strongly refute, the suggestions and insinuations from David Davis in the House of Commons last night.

Peter Smith quizzes Nicola Sturgeon on David Davis claims

"I am not going to to have this Covid briefing side-tracked by the latest instalment of Alex Salmond's conspiracy theory. That's just how it is today."

She added: “I have given eight hours of evidence to the parliamentary committee looking into this. They are now able to assess all of the evidence they have taken, including the evidence they have in relation to the evidence and claims made by David Davis last night.

“They have a job of work to do right now. I'm going to allow them to do that job of work and in the meantime get on with my job of work which is leading this Covid briefing.”

Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh in March 2020.

Ms Sturgeon has faced pressure to resign amid allegations she may have broken the ministerial code of conduct by misleading parliament about what she knew about the allegations.

Ms Sturgeon, who took over as First Minister and SNP leader in late 2014, initially told Holyrood she first heard of complaints of sexual misconduct against her predecessor at a meeting with him in her home on April 2, 2018.

But in Mr Salmond’s subsequent criminal trial, it was revealed Ms Sturgeon had been made aware of the allegations in an informal meeting with his former chief of staff Geoff Aberdein on March 29 that year – four days earlier – with Ms Sturgeon later telling the inquiry she “forgot” about the encounter.