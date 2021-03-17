Boris Johnson is facing questions from Keir Starmer at PMQs over how the government plans to implement policies designed to protect women and girls.

The session of Prime Minister's Questions comes after the government beat opposition parties in a vote over a new policing bill - which drew huge crowds of demonstrators protesting against parts of the legislation - that critics say would give officers too much power over protests.

Labour voted against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, saying it should be revised to include provisions which would better protect women and girls against violence.

Sir Keir urged the government to "pause the Bill, work across Parliament - there could be a serious piece of cross-party work now to deal with violence against women".

The government won the vote, with 359 MPs backing the Bill and 263 rejecting it.

Calls among the public to block the Bill were intensified following the policing of a vigil for Sarah Everard, who was found dead in Kent, after officers were accused of taking a heavy handed approach.

Many of those protesting the Bill in Parliament Square on Tuesday evening said scenes from Saturday night's vigil proved police should not have more power over protests and it should contain more policies designed to protect women and girls.

Following the vigil for Sarah, the government agreed upon “immediate steps” to improve security.

Among them is a plan to roll-out pilots of a programme across the country where uniformed and plain clothes officers seek to actively identify predatory and suspicious offenders in the night time economy.

Dubbed ‘Project Vigilant’, the programme can involve officers attending areas around clubs and bars undercover, along with increased police patrols as people leave at closing time.

Listen to the ITV News Politics Podcast: