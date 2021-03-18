Boris Johnson will lead a coronavirus press conference this afternoon from Downing Street amid concerns about expected vaccine shortages.

He will address the nation from 5pm, joined by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine, No 10 said.

Mr Johnson is likely to address concerns that about a forthcoming "significant reduction" in vaccine supply, which is expected to hit the UK for a month from the end of March.

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick conceded the rollout of vaccines would be "slightly slower" than expected because of the shortage that has meant all first-dose appointments for anyone under 50 will be paused for all of April.

The PM's speech is likely to come after an announcement from Europe's medicines regulator on whether there is any risk of blood clots associated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, after a number of EU countries paused its rollout.

Rollouts in countries such as France and Germany have been paused as a precaution after a patient died due to blood clots after having the vaccine, but there is no evidence linking the condition to any Covid-19 jabs.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is conducting a full scientific review, but has said it currently "remains convinced" that the "benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risk".

The regulator, which approved the jab for Europe, is due to offer a further update on Thursday after several European countries halted its use due to reports of some people suffering blood clots following vaccination.

Matt Hancock told broadcasters on Tuesday: "The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is safe, we know that over 10 million people have had it in this country, and that's what the British regulator says but also the World Health Organisation and even the European regulator."

Professor Jeremy Brown, from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the move by several European countries to suspend the vaccine over blood clot fears was "not sensible" and was "not logical".

