The UK and EU’s vaccine regulators have both ruled the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe to use and there is no proven link between the jab and blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said jab was a “safe and effective vaccine”, while the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there was "no proven causal association" between five reports in the UK of a "unique" blood clot and the Covid Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

Emer Cooke, the EMA executive director, said the benefits of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine “outweigh the possible risks”, adding: “This is a safe and effective vaccine. Its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19, with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation, outweigh the possible risks.

“The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots.”

The MHRA said on balance the benefits of the vaccine outweighed any risks, but added it was continuing to investigate any link between a "very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins".

The regulator has received five reports of a rare blood clot after five men received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine - a rate of one in 1 million vaccinations.

The clot – cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) – prevents blood from draining out of the brain.

One of these cases was fatal, experts from the regulator told a press briefing.

As a precaution, anyone with a headache that lasts for more than four days after vaccination, or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, is advised to seek medical attention.

Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive said: “However, please remember that mild flu-like symptoms remain one of the most common side effects of any Covid-19 vaccine, including headache, chills and fever,” Dr Raine said.

“These generally appear within a few hours and resolve within a day or two, but not everyone gets them.”

Phil Bryan, MHRA vaccine safety lead, said: “Where we are now is that no proven causal association with what is still an extremely rare medical event has been proven for the AZ vaccine.

“But we do know that these are highly effective vaccines. We still have a huge burden of Covid disease in the population.“So, right now, the balance of benefits and known risks of the vaccine are favourable.”

He continued: “We have received five reports of what is a very unique, specific form of blood clot … and this is similar to some of the cases that have been reported in Europe in the past week or so.

The COVID-19 jab is being offered at vaccination centres Credit: PA

“What we don’t know is whether these cases have been caused by the vaccine.

“We are working closely with our experts and haematologists to try to gather more information to determine this.”

He added that these clots do happen very rarely naturally.Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chairman of the Commission on Human Medicines, said: “Having reviewed all the data that was available to us, as well as reports, what we concluded was that there was no increased risk of peripheral venous thromboembolism based on all the data that’s available to us at the moment.“We will still recommend that the vaccine is taken when you’re offered the vaccine.”

Dr Raine reassured the public that the regulator would continue to monitor the vaccines.

She told a press briefing: “Our assessment of the data that we’re describing today is that the risk benefit of the vaccines continues to be positive, that this is a continuous process and the public should be reassured of our continuing high standards and monitoring these products for quality, for effectiveness and safety.”

The announcement comes ahead of the report from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after several European countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine following blood clotting reports.